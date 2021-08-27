Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to begin from October 2: CM
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday announced that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra will begin from October 2.
ANI | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday announced that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra will begin from October 2. The State Government would be organizing Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Year of Statehood from October 2 this year.
The Chief Minister said that the proposed Swaranim Rath would cover different parts of the State and 51 events would be held in a befitting manner. Originally, the Rath Yatra was planned last year but got postponed due to the COVID. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Statehood
- COVID
- State
- Jai Ram Thakur
- Swarnim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sydney faces tougher COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak grows - The Australian
Sydney seeks to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Canberra to enter lockdown
Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?
Entertainment News Roundup: COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors; Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence' and more
WHO announces Solidarity trial to test three new drugs in COVID-19 patients