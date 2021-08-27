Left Menu

Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to begin from October 2: CM

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday announced that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra will begin from October 2.

ANI | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST
Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to begin from October 2: CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday announced that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra will begin from October 2. The State Government would be organizing Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Year of Statehood from October 2 this year.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed Swaranim Rath would cover different parts of the State and 51 events would be held in a befitting manner. Originally, the Rath Yatra was planned last year but got postponed due to the COVID. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021