Andhra Pradesh reports 1,515 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 903 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the state health department on Friday, the cumulative caseload jumped to 20,09,245 including 15,050 active cases.

With 903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries mounted to 19,80,407.However, the death toll touched 13,788. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

