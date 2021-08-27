Left Menu

Navodaya Vidyalayas to re-open with 50 per cent attendance for students of class 9-12

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday announced the re-opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for offline classes with 50 per cent capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9-12 informed the Education Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday announced the re-opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for offline classes with 50 per cent capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9-12 informed the Education Ministry. As per the Ministry, the decision has been taken as per the notification of states and Union Territories which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved Standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening schools.

The ministry further informed that students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in hostel only with parents' consent. The provision of online classes will continue to function. The arrangement in schools for providing support to ensure the mental and physical health of students. The focus will be given to the well-being of students via proper counselling, informed by the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

