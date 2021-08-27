Left Menu

RBI recognise Small Finance Banks' contribution towards underserved sections of society

Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MK Jain and M Rajeshwar Rao held a discussion with the MD and CEOs of all eleven Small Finance Banks (SFBs) on Friday through video conference and recognised their contribution towards financial inclusion by extending credit and reaching out to the underserved sections of society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:12 IST
RBI recognise Small Finance Banks' contribution towards underserved sections of society
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MK Jain and M Rajeshwar Rao held a discussion with the MD and CEOs of all eleven Small Finance Banks (SFBs) on Friday through video conference and recognised their contribution towards financial inclusion by extending credit and reaching out to the underserved sections of society. As per a statement issued by RBI, the discussion was attended by Executive Directors SC Murmu, Shri Saurav Sinha, Rohit Jain, CGMs, Department of Supervision, Ajay Kumar Choudhary, and Monisha Chakraborty.

"In the opening remarks, Deputy Governors recognised the contribution of SFBs towards financial inclusion by extending credit and reaching out to the underserved sections of society. The discussion was carried out across a range of themes such as the evolution of the business models of SFBs; enhancing Board oversight and professionalism; further improvements in assurance functions, i.e., compliance; internal control and risk management; need to build up their IT infrastructure both for enhanced customer experience and for cyber security resilience, etc. Further, the stress build-up due to COVID-19 and the mitigation measures for continued resilience of books of SFBs also formed part of the discussion," said RBI. It further informed that fruitful discussion was held in which the MD and CEOs shared their experiences and ideas on the need to work together so that stated objective is achieved for which differentiated licences were issued.

"Challenges and the way forward were also deliberated upon so that Small Finance Banks continue to be important players in the Indian financial intermediation space and contribute in the financial inclusion journey of the nation," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021