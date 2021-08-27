Mizoram police arrests two, recover 50 kgs of Meth
Mizoram police on Thursday arrested two persons from Sairang near Buichali and recovered 50 kilograms of Methamphetamine.
Mizoram police on Thursday arrested two persons from Sairang near Buichali and recovered 50 kilograms of Methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as Mantu (45) and Subhas (33). Both are residents of Karimganj, Assam, as per the police press statement.
"The market value of the drugs recovered by police is worth Rs 10 crores at local smuggling rate and 25 crores at international smuggling rate," it added. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
