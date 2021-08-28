Left Menu

U.S. aims to prevent Afghan aid going through Taliban coffers

The United States will continue to be a "very generous" donor of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and will aim to prevent any of its assistance from passing through Taliban coffers, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday. "We can maintain a humanitarian commitment to ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 01:00 IST
The United States will continue to be a "very generous" donor of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and will aim to prevent any of its assistance from passing through Taliban coffers, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

"We can maintain a humanitarian commitment to ... the Afghan people in ways that does not have any funding or assistance pass through the coffers of a central government," he told reporters. "I expect the United States will continue to be a very generous donor to the Afghan people."

