Left Menu

Luck shines on MP farmer for sixth time as he mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna

PTI | Panna | Updated: 28-08-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:47 IST
Luck shines on MP farmer for sixth time as he mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the sixth time in two years, a farmer in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has mined a high-quality diamond - this time weighing 6.47 carat - in land taken on lease from the government.

The farmer, Prakash Majumdar, found this diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, said Nutan Jain, in-charge diamond officer.

The 6.47-carat diamond will be put up for sale in the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines, she said.

Majumdar said that he will share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine.

''We are five partners. We got the diamond weighing 6.47 carat, which we deposited at the Government Diamond Office,'' he told reporters on Friday.

He said that he had found a 7.44-carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.

Officials said that the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

As per the private estimates, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around Rs 30 lakh in the auction.

Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and laborers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021