Left Menu

Odisha records 779 new Covid cases, 68 fatalities in last 24 hours

Odisha recorded 779 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 7,996, as per the state government data.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-08-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 11:30 IST
Odisha records 779 new Covid cases, 68 fatalities in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha recorded 779 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 7,996, as per the state government data. Out of 779 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Khurda is the only district of Odisha which solely recorded 259 cases. While Gajapati and Kalahandi districts recorded only one positive case each.

The state has recorded 68 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll of Odisha stands at 7,765. However, 986 people have been recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 9,89,840. In Odisha, 1,78,78,694 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 10,05,654 have tested positive till now.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 46,759 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,59,775. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021