Mysuru gang-rape: University bars students from going into Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6:30 pm

Days after the alleged gang rape incident in Karnataka's Mysuru, the University of Mysore has barred students from going to the Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6.30 pm.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Days after the alleged gang rape incident in Karnataka's Mysuru, the University of Mysore has barred students from going to the Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6.30 pm. A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm.

It also directed security officers to make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm. The action came in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

Amidst the rising uproar in the state on the Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that action will be taken and police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident a "horrendous act", Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Friday said that the government is committed to curbing such acts. "Gang rape is a horrendous act, and it is well-known that criminals should be harshly punished. Our government is committed to curbing such acts," Singh had tweeted.

Singh had further said, "My opinion is women must be given rifle licences to safeguard themselves from such heinous incidents and for self-defence." Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday advised the Karnataka government to handle the Mysuru gang-rape case "just like Hyderabad police" and said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

