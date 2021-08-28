Northeast Frontier Railway flags off Vistadome coaches in North Bengal region to boost tourism industry

In a big step that will revive tourism in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has officially introduced a tourist special train with Vistadome coaches for the Dooars region in North Bengal to attract tourists and to bring in development in the region's tourism industry. The train will cover a total of 168 km long route from New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar station initially thrice a week on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the fare will be charged around Rs 900.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches will allow passengers to have a great view of the surroundings and its large windows and transparent plexiglass roofs will ensure that tourists enjoy the scenic beauty of the Dooars, known for its rich flora and fauna. Also, Wi-Fi service will be available in all the coaches of the train. The coaches will have automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio-toilets. Speaking to ANI, Shuvendhu Kumar Choudhury, Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar division, NFR said, "The Indian Railway has introduced advanced coaches with all necessary needs that shall run between New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar twice in a week. The response is quite good, all the tickets were sold out for the next three days and this service will definitely help in enhancing tourism infrastructure and boosting the tourism industry."

John Barla, MP from Alipurduar and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, said, "It is a very good initiative taken by the Indian Railway. The Union government is always trying to develop states in a cordial atmosphere, but here in West Bengal, the Centre always faces restrictions in the implementation of welfare schemes, which affects development in the state and has a direct impact on its people." (ANI)

