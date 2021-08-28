Left Menu

Youth shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

A 22-year-old man died of bullet injury after unidentified people allegedly shot him on Friday evening in Nalanda.

ANI | Nalanda (Bihar) | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:40 IST
Youth shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man died of bullet injury after unidentified people allegedly shot him on Friday evening in Nalanda. The incident took place in Shivpuri mohalla under Laheri police station in Nalanda district.

On information, police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. He was then referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The youth died on Saturday morning during treatment. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Chhotu Kumar, a resident of Murarpur.

Subodh Kumar, SHO Laheri Police Station said that the investigation of the incident has been started. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTVs installed in the area. The incident caused a panic in the locality. The local residents said 4-5 miscreants shot at Chhotu from behind when he was passing by.

Speaking to ANI, the younger brother of the deceased said, "Chhotu's friends had called him from home. His murder was pre-planned." However, he could not tell about the motive behind the alleged murder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021