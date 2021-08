Social evils should be rooted out through organised movement: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need for an organized movement with a definite political conviction to eliminate the menace like casteism, communalism, and economic inequality rooted in the society.

These social evils are still posing challenges to the progress of the land and peaceful life of people, he said in a Facebook post marking the birth anniversary of social reformer and renaissance leader late Ayyankali, who had fought for the rights of the Dalits.

Ayyankali (1863-1941) was a social reformer who worked for the advancement of Dalits, who were considered untouchables in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore.

Casteism, communalism, and economic inequalities are still posing challenges to the progress of the land and the peaceful life of people, he said.

''We can find out a complete solution to the present social problems only by eliminating these evils. An organized movement with a definite political conviction should be evolved to root out such menace,'' Vijayan said.

The history of Ayyankali would be a guiding light and inspiration in such a movement, he added.

Remembering the fight of the leader, the CM said Ayankali was at the forefront of great personalities who had ushered the southern state to era of modernity by shedding the light of renaissance upon the darkness of feudalism, caste system and evil practices prevailed in the then society.

Not just for Dalits, but he also fought for the rights of women, farmers and grassroot lever workers, he said.

The legendary struggles, he led against the injustices suffered by the Dalit people, who were treated as even worse than animals, had changed the course of Kerala's history, he added.

In another Facebook post, he also reminisced about the contributions of Chattambi Swami (1853-1924), a Hindu sage and social reformer who is considered as one of the torch-bearers of the renaissance movement in the state.

''The history of Kerala's Renaissance cannot be written without mentioning the contributions of Chattambi Swamikal,'' he said in the FB post marking his birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)