COVID-19: Shoe exports from Agra begin to increase

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shoe exports have shot up in the city thereby bringing slight relief to the sellers. Compared to last year, many of them appreciated the current situation for ensuring smooth exports of shoes.

Speaking to ANI, a shoe exporter in Agra, Shruti Kaul said, "My company, Trishuli creations usually gets a good demand for shoes from various countries. However, since March 2020 last year, the demand for shoes dipped significantly due to the pandemic. Also, the demand in the domestic market declined. It was surely a difficult period for us." "But now, the situation in the market is changing. The situation is beginning to ease as COVID-19 induced curbs are being gradually lifted. In May this year, we got an order from UAE. We have restricted our exports to China. Also, the demand in the domestic market has increased," Kaul added.

Another exporter, named Puran Dawar said, "I run Dawar Group who specialises in shoe-making business. The sales of shoes, especially exports, were high in April-August this year as compared to last year. We are hoping that the trend continues till the end of the next quarter as well." "Last year, we did a majority of our business online. It was a difficult period. Overall, the situation is better now as we are not having a negative growth, the growth of the company is in positive figures as of now," said Mala, another shoe exporter in Agra.

India's merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91 per cent over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06 per cent over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019. "Top 5 commodity groups of export, which have recorded positive growth during July 2021 vis-a-vis July 2020 are: Petroleum Products (215.68 per cent), Gems and Jewellery (130.44 per cent), Other Cereals (70.25 per cent), Man-made Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups etc. (58.67 per cent) and Cotton Yarn/Fabrics/Made-ups, Handloom Products etc. (48.02 per cent)," informed an official release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on August 2. (ANI)

