ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira for questioning in money laundering and coal scam case: officials
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira for questioning in money laundering and coal scam case: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rujira
- Abhishek Banerjee
Advertisement