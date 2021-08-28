Left Menu

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi; no causalities reported

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Tahirpur area of the national capital on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:16 IST
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi; no causalities reported
Visual from the fire incident in Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Tahirpur area of the national capital on Saturday morning. The Fire Station officials informed that a total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire in the factory.

"It is one of the toughest fires to fight as the area is very congested. No water source was available nearby," said a fire station official. No causalities have been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021