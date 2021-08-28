Left Menu

Farm laws to benefit BJP's billionaire friends: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 13:16 IST
Farm laws to benefit BJP's billionaire friends: Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the three farm laws were framed to benefit the BJP's billionaire friends.

Citing a report on Adani reducing apple procurement rates in Himachal Pradesh by Rs 16 which has led to distress in the markets, she alleged this would happen if the right to decide rates of farmer's produce is given to ''billionaire friends'' of the ruling party.

''Why are the farmers opposing the three 'black' farm laws? Because if the right to decide the price and other things for crops grown by the hard work of farmers is given to BJP's billionaire friends, then this will happen,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The black agriculture laws are for the benefit of BJP's billionaire friends,'' she added.

Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021