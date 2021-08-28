Left Menu

Jaivan Cannon to be preserved at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur

Jaivan Cannon, believed to be the world's largest cannon, is being preserved at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur, informed the Fort officials on Friday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:16 IST
Jaivan Cannon preserved at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. Image Credit: ANI
Jaivan Cannon, believed to be the world's largest cannon, is being preserved at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur, informed the Fort officials on Friday. While speaking to ANI, the Fort attendee explained the process of how cannon was built in the 18th century.

Jaigarh Fort Attendee, Revat Singh said, "The cannon was built in different parts in the factory and was pulled by elephants and ropes to assemble in one part." The fort officials said that the cannon was built for the protection of the princely state earlier. However, this cannon was never taken outside the fort because of its heavyweight and it has also not been used in war. Although it has been kept in a two-wheeler, the wheels of the vehicle on which it is placed are 4.5 feet, apart from this two extras have been installed which are of 9 feet.

"The barrel length of the Jaivan cannon is 6.15 meters, the circumference of the barrel is 7.2 feet and the circumference of the rear is 9.2 feet. The diameter of the bore of the barrel is 11 inches and the thickness of the barrel is 8.5 inches," a Jaigarh Fort official, Bhawar Singh informed. Further, he added, "Once the shell was fired for the training of this gun, it fell 22 miles away from Jaipur in Chaksu."

He also said that the cannon is worshiped every year on the day of Dussehra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

