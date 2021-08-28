Left Menu

Five arrested in Mysuru gang rape case

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:00 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra speaking to reorters in Bengaluru on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case. "Five people have been arrested in the Mysuru gang rape case. Our police team exhibited efficiency. I thank them," said Jnanendra while speaking to reporters here today.

Earlier on Friday, amidst the rising uproar in the state over the incident, Jnanendra had assured that action will be taken and a police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The Home Minister had also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.

According to Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood, the five are reportedly from Tamil Nadu. As per the Preliminary investigation, one of the accused is a juvenile, which is yet to be confirmed in further investigation, said the DG and IGP.

"Five people have been arrested in this case. All are from Tirupur. Often coming to Mysore city. It was learned that they are drivers, including Carpenter, was doing different things. As per preliminary information, one of the accused is a juvenile who is 17 years old. But, it still needs to be confirmed. They all came to Mysuru for work and were drinking and partying on their way back. The six accused is absconding," said Sood while addressing reporters here today. "I congratulate the entire team of police that arrested the accused. The arrest of the accused is based on scientific and technical information. I applaud the police who arrested the accused persons. Rs 5 lakh will be rewarded to the police who broke the case," he added.

The action came in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

