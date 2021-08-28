Left Menu

5 arrested in Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister thanks police

In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that the accused in the alleged Mysuru gangrape case have been arrested.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:26 IST
5 arrested in Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister thanks police
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that the accused in the alleged Mysuru gangrape case have been arrested. The minister thanked the police officials for their timely action.

Addressing reporters today, Jnanendra said, "Five people have been arrested. Our Police team exhibited efficiency. I thank our Police." "I had two meetings yesterday with police to conduct an investigation in this case on a war footing basis. I did not want to disturb police officials yesterday and allowed them to investigate. We will take all precautions from now on. Police has been asked to increase security and surveillance in the state," he added.

As the public uproar increases demanding justice for the alleged Mysuru gang rape victim, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had earlier today said, "Mysuru incident has been taken seriously by our police. Five special teams have been formed and are investigating the matter. I ordered them to nab culprits soon." A girl student was allegedly gangraped at Lalithadripura layout near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on August 24. As per the police complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards. Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident a "horrendous act", Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Friday said that the government is committed to curbing such acts.

"Gang rape is a horrendous act, and it is well-known that criminals should be harshly punished. Our government is committed to curbing such acts," Singh had tweeted. Singh had further said, "My opinion is women must be given rifle licenses to safeguard themselves from such heinous incidents and for self-defense."

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday advised the Karnataka government to handle the Mysuru gang-rape case "just like Hyderabad police" and said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021