French development agency AFD to fund biological conservation project in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:44 IST
  • India

French development agency AFD will fund the Rajasthan Forestry and Bio-development Project, according to a state government statement.

A group of AFD representatives led by its country director Bruno Bosle was in Jaipur recently to discuss the project with senior state government officials.

The project has provisions for promoting eco-tourism and other sustainable income generation activities in the target villages with assistance to nearly 1,200 self-help groups.

''Community empowerment will be a key aspect of the project and this would include various efforts to increase the income of local communities without adversely impacting the local natural ecosystem,'' Forest Department Principal Secretary Sreya Guha said in the statement.

The project will cover Alwar, Baran, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk districts with a focus on conserving biological diversity.

Under the project afforestation will be carried out on 33,000 hectares of land along with conservation in 40,000 hectares of existing forest. Along with promotion of plantation work outside the designated forest areas, restoration of degraded forest and development of plant micro-reserves will be done under the project.

A bio-diversity park is also proposed to be developed in Bharatpur as part of the project.

