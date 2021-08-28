Income tax dept conducts searches on steel manufacturer, trader group in Maharashtra, Goa

Left Menu

The Income Tax Department has carried out a search and seizure operation on a group that is a prominent steel manufacturer and trader based in Maharashtra and Goa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:57 IST
The group is a prominent steel manufacturer and trader of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Goa.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), more than 44 premises were covered in the search operation carried out on August 25. During the course of the search and seizure operation, many incriminating documents, loose papers and digital evidences were seized.

Evidence detected during the search revealed that the group was engaged in the fraudulent practice of booking bogus purchases of scrap and sponge iron from various 'fake invoice issuers'. Premises of fake invoice issuers were also covered during the search. Such invoice issuers have admitted that they supplied only bills but no materials and also generated fake e-way bills to show it as genuine purchases and to claim GST input credit. With the active support of GST Authorities, Pune, "Vehicle movement tracking app" was used to identify fake e-way bills. The total bogus purchases identified from these parties, so far, is about Rs 160 crore. The verification is still in progress and the quantum of bogus purchases is likely to increase substantially. Further, shortage of goods to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore and excess stocks of Rs 4 crore was also found from the premises and the same has been admitted by the assessees. Unaccounted investment in property was also unearthed. Unaccounted cash of Rs 3 crore and jewellery amounting to Rs 5.20 crore has been seized from different premises. Unaccounted silver articles of 194 kg valued at about Rs 1.34 crore have been found during the search and have been accepted and declared as additional income by the assessee.

So far, a total of Rs 175.5 crore of unaccounted income has been unearthed including unaccounted cash and jewellery, shortage and excess of stock and bogus purchases. The search operation is still continuing and investigations are in progress, said the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

