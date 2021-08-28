TNAU awarded for research on mushroom

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been recognized and awarded for achievement in research on mushrooms. The recognition comes from ICAR (Indian Council for Agricultural Research). Research on collection and development of mushroom varieties, technologies for medicinal mushroom cultivation; extraction of natural dyes and identification of bio-molecules from mushrooms; inter-cropping of paddy straw mushroom in different cropping systems and outdoor cultivation of paddy straw mushroom in the coastal ecosystem of Tamil Nadu is being conducted at TNAU, a press release from the university here said on Saturday. TNAU imparts monthly one-day and five-day training program on mushroom cultivation to farmers, woman self-help groups, educated youth for developing entrepreneurship, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor of TNAU Dr N Kumar appreciated and motivated the scientists to expedite intensive research on mushrooms to achieve greater heights in the coming years, the release added.