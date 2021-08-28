Mangala oilfield enters 13th yr of production

Scottish firm Cairn Energy discovered Mangala oilfield in Rajasthan has completed 12 straight years of production, producing more than 473 million stock barrels of oil.

Mangala oilfield was discovered by Cairn in 2004. The field was put to production on August 29, 2009. In December 2011, Cairn sold the India business to billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group.

''Discovered in 2004, the field was the largest global discovery of the year and India's largest onshore discovery in 25 years. Since first oil on August 29, 2009, Mangala field has produced more than 473 must as of July 2021,'' Vedanta said in a statement.

Cairn Oil and Gas, which is a division of BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, contributes about 25 percent of India's domestic crude oil production - the majority coming from the company's Rajasthan block that is spread across 3,111 square kilometers.

''Production from Mangala, and its sister fields Bhagyam and Aishwariya, has contributed USD 19 billion to the national and state exchequer as on FY'21,'' the statement said. ''The cumulative production from the block has crossed 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.'' The statement quoted Harish Choudhary, Revenue Minister in the Government of Rajasthan, as saying that there has been a visible socio-economic transformation in the landscape of western Rajasthan since the discovery.

''The region now produces over 150,000 barrels of crude oil every day, with the district of Barmer registering a 650 percent increase in per capita income,'' he was quoted as saying.

Preacher Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said the firm has followed a path of continuous innovation, research, and adoption of new technology to maintain production levels.

''Moving ahead, Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to contributing 50 percent of India's domestic crude oil production. For this, Rajasthan block and Mangala particularly will continue to play a driving role,'' he said.

Technology and innovation are hallmarks of the Rajasthan block. The field is home to the world's largest alkaline surfactant polymer (ASP) flood project and the Mangala pipeline - the world's longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that runs from the fields of Rajasthan to refineries in Gujarat - covering 705 kilometers.

Additionally, it is home to a full-fledged enhanced oil recovery (EOR) polymer project that is also the largest of its kind in the world.

''Cairn Oil & Gas has placed firm faith in India's hydrocarbon potential and has emerged as the highest bidder - winning a total of 51 blocks across successive OALP rounds. The company will continue its focus on technology and innovation to augment India's domestic production,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)