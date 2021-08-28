J'khand investors meet: CM says committed to honour promises to investors; eyes 10K cr investment, 2 lakh jobs

Promising to honour commitments made to industrial players coming to Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the state is going to witness investments at least to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore as well as 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Launching Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 during Investors' Meet organized here, Soren said a red carpet welcome awaited investors with sops and facilities and urged them to honour their commitments as well.

''The state government wants to move forward with the cooperation of the investors. We are trying to leverage the infinite resources that nature has gifted to Jharkhand and walk the path of development. We will honour our promises and expect you (industrial players) to do the same. In this quest, we expect your cooperation. The government has stepped up and we will not stop here,'' Soren said addressing industry players like Tatas, SAIL, Vedanta, and Dalmia, among others.

Through the investors meet, Rs 10,000 crore investments have been committed for the state which in turn will generate about 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs, he said.

From the very beginning, the state government has been deliberating upon how to generate employment in Jharkhand.

''Hitherto, our focus largely revolved around industries based on mines and minerals. They are undoubtedly immensely valuable and will continue to be the backbone but we are now also working in the field of tourism, education, renewable energy, food processing, automobile, pharma and textile. A major part of these industries has been untouched in Jharkhand.

''Talking about renewable energy, I would like to inform you all that very soon we are coming up with a very big project. We are establishing India's largest floating solar plant. This will generate electricity on a very large scale. We are working on paving way for industries to come and establish their plants and generate employment in the state. Our effort is to take Jharkhand upwards in the category of leading states of India,'' Soren said.

The Jharkhand government has promised all potential investors who would commit to engaging 35 percent of their workforce from scheduled tribes/scheduled castes communities to incentivize them over and above the existing provisions of the new JIIPP 2021.

During the two days summit, Tata Steel has expressed intent to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the state over the next three years, while Dalmia Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their cement plant, establish a solar power plant, and solid waste management plant.

SAIL has committed an investment of Rs 4,000 crore while Adhunik Power has inked a pact for investments worth Rs 1,900 crore and Prem Ruber Works pvt Ltd has signed MoU to invest Rs 50 crore in the state.

Soren said: ''Many industries remained closed due to the nationwide imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. This caused a problem in employment generation. We had to work out some solution. Our internal resources came to the rescue, we utilized them to provide benefit to our people. It is always talked about the reserves of mineral wealth that we have. But, we have immense potential in the field of tourism. Incentive provisions have been included for the tourism industry under JIIPP 2021.'' About education, he said the state has unlimited opportunities and stressed it is a well-known fact that Jharkhand is an educational hub and houses Netarhat school, which is famous for producing several IAS and IPS in the country.

''Jharkhand is also doing well in the field of engineering and medicine. We are establishing pharma parks where we will provide land to medical equipment manufacturers also. We are ready to promote educational and technical institutes,'' he said.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh told investors: ''Our human capital is very healthy and very law-abiding. You will never have to face labour unrest in Jharkhand. We have our very good law and order situation. You will never hear of any organized extortion gang. Even the Naxalism has shrunk to few remote pockets of Jharkhand and it is like to be eliminated from the geography of Jharkhand in a couple of months. Jharkhand invites you, invites you with open arms.'' He said: ''We have come here to tell you that Jharkhand is your best bet. Policies can come and go, governments come and go, policies can be amended, policies can be improved, policies can be scrapped but we want to tell you one thing about Jharkhand which can never change. It's a beautiful state with a beautiful landscape. It is a state with a vast range of flora and fauna. 30 percent of our land is covered with forest, with such vast production of minor forest produce that it is a paradise for anyone interested in the agro-food processing industry.'' The officials presented details of the new policy as well as the landmark Adityapur Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, seeking to turn Jharkhand into an electronics manufacturing Hub.

Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary-Development Commissioner Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary L Khiyangte, Principal Secretary to the chief minister Rajeev Arun Ekka, Principal Secretary Energy Avinash Kumar, Secretary to the chief minister Vinay Kumar Choubey and Resident Commissioner M L Meena were present on the occasion.

The Jharkhand government aims to facilitate investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and generate 5 lakh jobs through this investors meeting during which Soren launched the state's Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP).

