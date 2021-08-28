Left Menu

IMD issues yellow alert in few districts of Uttarakhand for next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for the next two days.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:24 IST
IMD issues yellow alert in few districts of Uttarakhand for next 2 days
Heavy rains in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for the next two days. The heavy rains in the state have caused a lot of destruction. A total of 166 roads in Uttarakhand including the Badrinath, Gangotri highway has been closed. The Rishikesh-Badrinath road is also on red alert due to incessant rains.

In Dehradun, the bridge over the Asan river at Ranipokhari on the Rishikesh-Dehradun highway has collapsed, causing huge destruction in the Sahasradhara region. Maldevta-Sahasradhara road in the same area has also been washed away 550 meters near Khairi Mansingh. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team has immediately reached the spot of destruction, after receiving the report of the accident in the Sahasradhara region, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

However, no huge loss of property and life took place in the incident. Speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate said, "The repairing work has been started in the areas where the heavy rains caused destruction."

"As the water level in Rishikesh's Chandrabhaga has also increased, 350 people of 70-80 families have been shifted to a safer place. In addition, 500 ration kits have also been distributed and medical assistance has been announced to 200 families," he added. The situation is being assessed further by the state administration team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021