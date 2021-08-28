Left Menu

Haryana: Surajpur Toll Plaza blocked after farmers lathicharged in Karnal

The Surajpur Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway in Haryana was on Saturday blocked by farmers after Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers at Karnal's Gharaunda toll plaza.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:44 IST
Haryana: Surajpur Toll Plaza blocked after farmers lathicharged in Karnal
Farmers lathicharged in Karnal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Surajpur Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway in Haryana was on Saturday blocked by farmers after Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers at Karnal's Gharaunda toll plaza. The Commissionerate of Panchkula put out an advisory informing commuters about the block and advising them to take alternate routes.

"The Surajpur Toll Plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) has been blocked by protesting farmers. The traffic on this route is being diverted. All commuters are advised to avoid this route except in an extreme emergency," tweeted the official account of Commissionerate of Panchkula. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier issued a call to farmers to block all highways and toll plazas across Haryana till 5 pm on Saturday.

"Today, in protest against the lathi charge in Karnal, Haryana, all the roads will be blocked till 5:00 pm. The government's target is the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, it wants that the people of Haryana should not be able to attend the Mahapanchayat, all of you should pay attention to these this," Tikait tweeted. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend an event in Karnal today. Farmers gathered in large numbers in the area to protest against his visit and against the three farm laws. To stop the farmers moving towards the programme venue, police lathi-charged them, leading to several farmers sustaining injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021