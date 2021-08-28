2 Nigerians among 7 arrested in NCB operations against drug peddlers, suppliers in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has arrested seven persons, including two Nigerian nationals in a series of operations within two days aimed at breaking the network of Mephedrone drug peddlers and suppliers in the city. The accused have been identified as Abusufiyan, Gaurav, Rafiq, Irfan, Riyaaz and two Nigerian nationals, Kingsley and Jonhcen.

A total of six operations took place between August 26 and August 27, NCB said in a statement. The accused were active in areas like Jogeshwari, Nallasopara, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Meera Road etc, the agency said.

A large quantity of MD was recovered from the accused along with drugs like MDMA, Ecstasy, Charas and Hemp. (ANI)

