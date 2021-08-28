Left Menu

808 mithuns dead due to FMD in Arunachal

As many as 808 mithuns and 71 cows have died in Arunachal Pradesh due to outbreak of foot and mouth disease FMD since February this year, state Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Tage Taki said on Saturday.A total of 11,398 mithuns and 2,914 cattle were affected in 17 districts of the state, he told the assembly responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering.Mithun is a semi domesticated animal reared by tribal communities.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:44 IST
808 mithuns dead due to FMD in Arunachal
A total of 11,398 mithuns and 2,914 cattle were affected in 17 districts of the state, he told the assembly responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 808 mithuns and 71 cows have died in Arunachal Pradesh due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) since February this year, state Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Tage Taki said on Saturday.

A total of 11,398 mithuns and 2,914 cattle were affected in 17 districts of the state, he told the assembly responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

Mithun is a semi-domesticated animal reared by tribal communities. It is the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister said that FMD is a viral disease of cloven-footed animals.

"The disease is endemic to our state and is one of the major menace for our livestock's health. The disease badly affects the productivity of milch animals and ploughing capacity of bullocks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021