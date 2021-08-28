808 mithuns dead due to FMD in Arunachal

As many as 808 mithuns and 71 cows have died in Arunachal Pradesh due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) since February this year, state Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Tage Taki said on Saturday.

A total of 11,398 mithuns and 2,914 cattle were affected in 17 districts of the state, he told the assembly responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

Mithun is a semi-domesticated animal reared by tribal communities. It is the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister said that FMD is a viral disease of cloven-footed animals.

"The disease is endemic to our state and is one of the major menace for our livestock's health. The disease badly affects the productivity of milch animals and ploughing capacity of bullocks," he said.

