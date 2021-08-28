If any Indian is in trouble anywhere, India will always stand up to help: PM Modi on Afghan crisis

Even though it is faced with numerous challenges, India is evacuating its people from the war-ravaged Afghanistan and will continue to do, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while unveiling the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing. "Today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help with all its might. Be it the challenges of the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of comrades from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti. There are many challenges and the situation is difficult," PM Modi said.

Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that no country should forget its history and whatever happened during and after the Partition can be seen in every corner of the country, especially in Punjab. Jallianwala Bagh is the place that gave courage to an innumerable number of revolutionaries like Sardar Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of the nation, he said.

"My salute to the brave land of Punjab, to the holy soil of Jallianwala Bagh! Today, we are remembering those innocent boys and girls, those sisters, those brothers, whose dreams are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. "Salute also to those children of Mother Bharati, in whom all limits of inhumanity were crossed to extinguish the flame of freedom burning. Those innocent boys and girls, those sisters, those brothers, whose dreams are still visible in the bullet marks in the walls of Jallianwala Bagh, and in the "Shaheedi Kuan" (well of sacrifice), where the love of countless mothers and sisters was snatched away," said PM Modi.

Re counting the history of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre, PM Modi said, " Those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom today. In such a situation, getting the renovated form of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in the 75th year of independence is an opportunity of great inspiration for all of us." He compared the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh with the Partition riots, and said, "We have also seen another horror like Jallianwala Bagh at the time of partition of India. The hard-working and lively people of Punjab have been the biggest victims of partition. We still feel the pain of what happened at the time of partition in every corner of India and especially in the families of Punjab."

The prime minister said that it was not right for any country to ignore such horrors of its past, and therefore, India has decided to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year. PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle and said, "Our tribal society has a great contribution in the great sacrifice of freedom," he said.

The Prime Minister noted the contribution of the Tribal community in the freedom struggle did not get as much place in the history books as it should have. "Work is currently underway on museums showing tribal freedom fighters and their struggle in nine states of the country," he stated.

He further noted that it was the aspiration of the country that there should be a national memorial for our soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. "I am satisfied that the National War Memorial is instilling in today's youth the spirit of protecting the nation and sacrificing everything for the country," PM added.

As per the PMO, four Museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations. A 'Sound and Light' show has also been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919. (ANI)

