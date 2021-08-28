Left Menu

BSF troops seize 7.1kg silver ornaments from smuggler

Thwarting the efforts of smugglers, Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier seized 7.1 kg silver ornaments from an accused on Friday.

7.1 kg silver ornaments were recovered by BSF. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thwarting the efforts of smugglers, Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier seized 7.1 kg silver ornaments from an accused on Friday. The accused is currently on the run.

The ornaments were being smuggled through an auto-rickshaw from India to Bangladesh through Border Outpost Hakimpur, North 24 Parganas District, as per a release from BSF. Ornaments, worth Rs 3.56 lakhs and the vehicle used for smuggling were seized by the troops and the ornaments were handed over to the Customs Office in Tetulia. (ANI)

