At Dilli Haat, UP govt showcases various items under its 'One District One Product' scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:11 IST
At Dilli Haat, UP govt showcases various items under its 'One District One Product' scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government showcased various items under its 'One District One Product' scheme at an exhibition at Dilli Haat here.

Chikankari embroidery of Lucknow, sarees of Banaras and Azamgarh and sculptures made of shazar stone of Banda are on display at the exhibition, according to a state government release on Saturday.

The month-long exhibition will conclude on September 15.

The exhibition features 118 stalls showcasing various products. More than 10,000 people have visited the exhibition during the last 10 days whereas goods worth more than Rs 35 lakh have been sold, the release claimed.

The 'One District One Product' scheme is a novel initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aimed at finding national and international markets for one specific item of each of the 75 districts of the state and preserve rich cultural and artistic heritages while helping artisans pursue their traditional craft and earn a decent income from it, the statement said.

Among the products, clothes with chikankari works on them are very popular among visitors from Delhi, it said.

The shops dealing in clothes with chikankari works are earning an average of Rs 40,000 per day, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

