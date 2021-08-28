Left Menu

Maha: Bhiwandi fire destroys 5 godowns, no injury reported

The five godowns that got gutted stocked paper and furniture. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:38 IST
A fire broke out in a complex having several godowns in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, leaving five units completely gutted, although nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in Kalher area in the township around 3.30 am and a fire engine each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar and Thane civic bodies doused the fire, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

''The fire was brought under control at 8pm and cooling operations are underway at the site. The five godowns that got gutted stocked paper and furniture. A probe into the cause of the blaze has begun. No one was injured in the incident,'' he added.

