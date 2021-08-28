Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 1,551 new Covid cases reported over last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new Covid cases during last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:59 IST
Tamil Nadu: 1,551 new Covid cases reported over last 24 hours
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new Covid cases during last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday. The state had logged 1,542 cases on Friday and with this the total number of cases in the State stands at 26,10,299.

Within the same duration, 1,768 people recovered from the infection while 21 succumbed to the deadly virus. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state, the release says.

As of today, total of 26,10,299 cases have been reported in the state. Out of this, 25,57,884 people have recovered from the infection while 34,856 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021