Tamil Nadu: 1,551 new Covid cases reported over last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new Covid cases during last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday. The state had logged 1,542 cases on Friday and with this the total number of cases in the State stands at 26,10,299.

Within the same duration, 1,768 people recovered from the infection while 21 succumbed to the deadly virus. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state, the release says.

As of today, total of 26,10,299 cases have been reported in the state. Out of this, 25,57,884 people have recovered from the infection while 34,856 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)