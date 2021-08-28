Left Menu

Traffic at Cochin Airport soars as Saudi Arabia's new travel protocol sets in

As Saudi Arabia's new international travel protocol becomes effective, Cochin International Airport (CIAL) is set to facilitate the first commercial departure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Saudi Arabia's new international travel protocol becomes effective, Cochin International Airport (CIAL) is set to facilitate the first commercial departure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a press release, Saudi Arabia's National Carrier 'Saudia' has scheduled 7 departure services till September 30. "The first among these will leave Cochin International Airport on Sunday, the August 29, 2021 with 395 passengers on board. CIAL is about to handle 6,069 international passengers on Sunday alone. Out of this, 4131 are departing passengers," a release read.

Saudia Flight SV 3573 will leave Cochin International Airport on Sunday morning with 395 passengers. The airline schedules three more flights for the week. Indigo commences departure operations to Saudi 02nd September and the airline schedules 12 more operations in the coming weeks. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas informed that the airport operator already initiated hectic discussions with the International Carriers to start more services in the sector.

"CIAL schedules more departure operations to the Middle East in the coming days. We are happy that all major international and Indian airlines have confirmed their schedules for this Sector. As per the instruction of Chairman and the Board of Directors, CIAL has already made the arrangements to facilitate hassle-free passenger movement at Cochin International Airport," added Suhas. Apart from the Saudi operation, CIAL schedules 21 international passenger departure operations on Sunday including 5 services to Doha, 4 each to Sharjah and Dubai and one to London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

