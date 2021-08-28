Foundation stone of Rs 395-crore common user petroleum facility laid in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 395-crore common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The proposed project will come upon 50 acres of land and is targeted to be completed by August 31, 2023. A state-of-the-art depot with a storage capacity of around 42,000 KL is being planned for petrol, high-speed diesel, ethanol and bio-diesel. It will help reduce the transportation cost of petroleum products from Paradip Port.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the facility will cater to the rising demand for petroleum products in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts in western Odisha which houses major industrial units like Tata Steel, NALCO, Jindal India Thermal Plant and NTPC.

During the construction period, the project will provide employment of 2 lakh man-days. The project is being led by Bharat Petroleum and will be utilised by all three oil marketing firms.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said that more such projects are being proposed in Assam and Odisha.

