Left Menu

Foundation stone of Rs 395-crore common user petroleum facility laid in Odisha's Dhenkanal

The project is being led by Bharat Petroleum and will be utilised by all three oil marketing firms.Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said that more such projects are being proposed in Assam and Odisha.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:19 IST
Foundation stone of Rs 395-crore common user petroleum facility laid in Odisha's Dhenkanal
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the facility will cater to the rising demand for petroleum products in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts in western Odisha which houses major industrial units like Tata Steel, NALCO, Jindal India Thermal Plant and NTPC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 395-crore common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The proposed project will come upon 50 acres of land and is targeted to be completed by August 31, 2023. A state-of-the-art depot with a storage capacity of around 42,000 KL is being planned for petrol, high-speed diesel, ethanol and bio-diesel. It will help reduce the transportation cost of petroleum products from Paradip Port.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the facility will cater to the rising demand for petroleum products in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts in western Odisha which houses major industrial units like Tata Steel, NALCO, Jindal India Thermal Plant and NTPC.

During the construction period, the project will provide employment of 2 lakh man-days. The project is being led by Bharat Petroleum and will be utilised by all three oil marketing firms.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said that more such projects are being proposed in Assam and Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021