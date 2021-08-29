Left Menu

Transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-08-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 02:35 IST
Transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state. Patnaik inaugurated another set of 10 'transformed schools' in Hinjili of Ganjam district through video conference.

The schools have been inaugurated in the fourth phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative of the Odisha government. Earlier on Thursday, Patnaik had inaugurated 10 'transformed schools' in the Hinjili area.

The ambitious school transformation program of the state government has been launched on August 21 and under this 50 schools will be transformed in five phases in Hinjili. Patnaik said, "The transformation of schools in Hinjili is a source of joy and excitement among the children. This is the age of competition and knowledge. We are trying to give the best possible facilities to the children."

In the fourth phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative, so far 40 schools have been instituted. " The transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state. The transformation will come in all schools in Odisha," Patnaik said during the event.

A total of 1070 schools transformed under 5T will be dedicated to the public on November 14, Children's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
4
SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA

SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021