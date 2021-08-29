Man kills aunt, her daughter over property dispute

A man killed his paternal aunt and her daughter over a property dispute at Sattenapalli town in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said police.

The victims have been identified as Padmavati (55) and her daughter Pratyusha (30).

According to police, the accused, Srinivas Rao, went to Nagarjuna Nagar and stabbed the mother-daughter duo with a knife at around 7.20 pm on Saturday and fled the spot. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)