Man kills aunt, her daughter over property dispute

A man killed his paternal aunt and her daughter over a property dispute at Sattenapalli town in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said police.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 02:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The victims have been identified as Padmavati (55) and her daughter Pratyusha (30).

According to police, the accused, Srinivas Rao, went to Nagarjuna Nagar and stabbed the mother-daughter duo with a knife at around 7.20 pm on Saturday and fled the spot. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

