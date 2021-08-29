Left Menu

Braille version of Bhagwad Gita, Mahapuran released in Odiya language

In a first, a charitable trust in Bhubaneswar released a Braille version of Shrimad Bhagawat Gita and Shrimad Bhagawat Mahapuran in Odiya language for visually impaired people on Saturday.

(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a charitable trust in Bhubaneswar released a Braille version of Shrimad Bhagawat Gita and Shrimad Bhagawat Mahapuran in Odiya language for visually impaired people on Saturday. The holy books were released with the help of Ananda Charitable Trust and Punyashram. The Bhagwad Gita has been published in three volumes, covering all the chapters and shlokas, while the Mahapuran has four volumes. The books have been published by the All India Confederation of the Blind.

With the translation of these holy books, 5.21 lakh visually impaired people will be benefited as they will be able to read chapters and recite shlokas. Over 200 books have been published until now. Sanyas Kumar Behera, OAS, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Odisha government, said, "We have published Srimad Bhagwad Gita and Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran in Braille script in Odiya language. The motto is to educate the visually impaired people of Odisha about the holy books. Due to the non-availability of such books in Braille script in the Odiya language, the visually impaired people were unable to read in Odisha. This will help them understand the meaning of different shlokas written in Bhagwad Gita and Bhagwad Mahapuran. 750 shlokas in Bhagwad Gita have been translated into Odiya language. The All India Confederation of the Blind has published these books."

Parvati Panda, a teacher and visually impaired person, said, "The release of Braille version of Bhagwad Gita and Mahapuran will help me to read these holy books in Odiya language. Earlier, I used to ask others to others to read these holy books. Now I can read by myself." (ANI)

