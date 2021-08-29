Left Menu

Jharkhand investors meet: State to witness Rs 10,000 cr investments, 1.5 lakh jobs, says Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the state is going to witness investments to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore as well as 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 05:37 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the state is going to witness investments to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore as well as 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state. Launching Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 during Investors' Meet organised in the national capital, Soren said: "The state government wants to move forward with the cooperation of the investors. We are trying to leverage the infinite resources which nature has gifted to Jharkhand and walk the path of development."

"Goal is to witness investments of Rs 10,000 crore as well as over 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs," the Jharkhand CM said. The Jharkhand government has also promised all potential investors who would commit to engage the maximum of their workforce from scheduled tribes or scheduled castes communities to incentivise them over and above the existing provisions of the new JIIPP 2021. (ANI)

