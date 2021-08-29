Left Menu

Kerala CM flags off free bus services to women fish vendors

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarati Vijayan flagged off Samudra bus service operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to ferry women fish vendors from coastal areas to the city on Saturday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flagging off bus service for women fish vendors (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarati Vijayan flagged off Samudra bus service operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to ferry women fish vendors from coastal areas to the city on Saturday. This has been done in collaboration with Transport, fisheries departments and KSRTC.

While speaking at the event, Kerala transport minister Antony Raju said, "The bus has all the modern facilities. The state will incur a cost of Rs 24 lakh per year in operating these buses and the state government has made all the necessary arrangements." Speaking to ANI, the transport minister said, "The Transport Department, KSRTC and the Fisheries Department have formed a new venture in Kerala. These fish vendors, especially women, spend huge money on transportation. They have to spend daily Rs 400-500 for travelling from coastal area to the city. Half of their income is spent on transportation. This is for the first time in India, a state government is providing free transportation to women fish vendors. The bus services start at 5 am and end at 10 pm. Now there are three bus services and we will expand it to other areas in the coming days." (ANI)

