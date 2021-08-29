Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

ANI | Dhenkanal (Odisha) | Updated: 29-08-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 05:49 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. This is the first common user petroleum facility of the country and the aim of this facility is to reduce the transportation cost of petroleum products from Paradip Port.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri joined the event through a video conference. Speaking to ANI after launching the facility, Pradhan said: "This to reduce the logistic expenses for petroleum. The facility will cater to the rising demand for petroleum products in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, and Keonjhar districts."

The Union Minister also congratulated Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for starting the common facility. "The facility is targeted to be completed by August 2023," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

