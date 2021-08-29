Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, congratulates her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and congratulated her on winning a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhavina Patel hails from Sundhiya in Vadnagar, Mehsana. Prime Minister told her that he's been to Sundhiya often and asked her who all from her family are still there, to which Bhavina replied that her parents are there. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders congratulated India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel who clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Congratulating Patel for 'scripting history', PM Modi said her life journey is motivating and will draw more youngsters towards sports. PM Modi tweeted, "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports."

India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games. (ANI)

