Armaan Kohli arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested actor Armann Kohli in connection with the drugs case. The actor will be presented in front of the city court on Sunday, informed NCB.
- Country:
- India
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested actor Armann Kohli in connection with the drugs case. The actor will be presented in front of the city court on Sunday, informed NCB. The actor has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.
NCB Mumbai raided the residence of Armaan in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from his end, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials. "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office", informed NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.
Along with this, NCB has also nabbed an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from him. The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house. (ANI)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians given GPS watches by health department for quarantine period in Abu Dhabi
No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai's Dharavi; active infections at 11
Student sends threat mails to Mumbai University over results, let off with warning
Mumbai court denies pre-arrest bail plea of man accused of showing TV, OTT content illegally
Independence Day: Security tightened across Mumbai, police on general alert