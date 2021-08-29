Left Menu

IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various parts of Kerala today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-08-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 11:27 IST
Visual from Thiruvananthapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala. For Sunday, the IMD has issued an Orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. It issued a yellow alert for the districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

The department has also issued a green alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The rest of the state will continue to get isolated heavy rainfall till August 30 and IMD predicts cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till September 2. The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala yesterday.

As per IMD, green alert means 'Light Rain', yellow alert stands for 'Moderate Rain' and orange alert is for 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rain'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

