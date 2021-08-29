PM Modi lauds Indore for contribution towards 'Swachh Bharat'

Lauding the ongoing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 80th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme lauded Indore city's progress and talked about the city's decision to maintain a 'Water Plus City'. Addressing the radio programme, the Prime Minister said, "I also feel that we should not let the cleanliness campaign diminish even at the slightest amid COVID. The examples of how efforts by everyone for nation-building, in turn, lead to progress for all of us, also inspire us and infuse us with a new energy to do something, impart new confidence, give a meaning to our resolve."

"We know very well that whenever the topic Swachh Bharat Abhiyan comes up, the name of Indore also arises because Indore has created a special identity of its own in relation to cleanliness and the people of Indore are also entitled to felicitations. Our Indore has remained at number one in 'Swachh Bharat Ranking' for many years. Now the people of Indore do not want to sit satisfied with this ranking of Swachh Bharat, they want to move forward, want to do something new. And now they have decided to maintain a 'Water Plus City' and are striving for it with all their might," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said that 'Water Plus City' means a city where no sewage is dumped into any public water source without treatment.

"The citizens here themselves have come forward and connected their drains with the sewer line. A cleanliness campaign has also been started and due to this the polluted water draining in the Saraswati and Kanh rivers has also reduced considerably and an improvement is visible," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said, "Today, when our country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, we have to remember that we should never let the resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan diminish. The greater the number of cities which are 'Water Plus City' in our country, cleanliness will increase further, our rivers will also become clean and we will be fulfilling values associated with humane responsibility of conserving water."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)