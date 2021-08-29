J-K L-G Sinha congratulates Bhavina Patel on winning silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for her silver medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying the whole nation salutes her determination.

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final.

''Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning the Silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics. Splendid performance! The whole nation salutes your sportsmanship & determination,'' Sinha said on Twitter.

