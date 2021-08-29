Left Menu

J-K L-G Sinha congratulates Bhavina Patel on winning silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for her silver medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying the whole nation salutes her determination.Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the womens singles table tennis class 4 final.Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning the Silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:46 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for her silver medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, saying the whole nation salutes her determination.

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final.

''Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning the Silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics. Splendid performance! The whole nation salutes your sportsmanship & determination,'' Sinha said on Twitter.

