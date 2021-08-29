Left Menu

Amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General of Civil Aviation on Sunday extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till September 30, 2021, said a circular by the office of DGCA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:13 IST
COVID-19: DGCA extends suspension of international commercial passenger flights till Sep 30
Representaive Image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General of Civil Aviation on Sunday extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till September 30, 2021, said a circular by the office of DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular further said . "In a partial modification on a circular dated June 26, 2021, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger service to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021," stated the DGCA circular.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," further stated the circular. Earlier, the scheduled international flights were suspended until August 31, said the circular issued by the DGCA on July 30, 2021. (ANI)

