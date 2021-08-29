Sania-Christina pair ends runner-up in Cleveland

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale ended runners-up at the WTA 250 event here after losing the title clash to top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Mirza and McHale lost the final 5-7 3-6 to the Japanese pair in one hour and 24 minutes.

Courtesy her first final of the season, Sania Mirza added 180 ranking points to her kitty and earned prize money of USD 3,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)