Left Menu

Country has been occupied by state-run Taliban, alleges Rakesh Tikait

Slamming the Haryana government for the lathi-charge by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers at Karnal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday alleged that "the country has been occupied by the state-run Taliban, the commander of the government Taliban is present in the country and that these commanders have to be identified".

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:51 IST
Country has been occupied by state-run Taliban, alleges Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Haryana government for the lathi-charge by Haryana Police on the protesting farmers at Karnal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday alleged that "the country has been occupied by the state-run Taliban, the commander of the government Taliban is present in the country and that these commanders have to be identified". "There is the commander who gave the order to break the head. Through the police force, they want to take over the entire country," further said Tikait commenting on the injured farmers at the Karnal's protest.

Earlier on Sunday, Tikait slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar via Twitter and compared him with General Dyer by saying "Khattar's behaviour is like that of General Dyer". Tikait further said that the atrocities committed by the Haryana Police on the farmers cannot be tolerated and Farmer will account for all.

Retaliating on the lathi-charge on the farmers, Tikait said the farmer will account for all. Tikait had earlier issued a call to farmers to block all highways and toll plazas across Haryana till 5 pm on Saturday in a protest against Karnal's lathi charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021