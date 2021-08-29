Mamata congratulates TT player Bhavina Patel for winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

Banerjee said that the nation is proud of Patel and wished her for future endeavours.

''Heartiest congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics. We are extremely proud of you for this historic win! Wishing you the very best in all your future endeavours,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Patel bagged the silver medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of women's table tennis singles. She became the first Indian to win a medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

